Champions League - Qualifying Third Round - 1st Leg
Celtic 19:45 Rosenborg
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Rosenborg

Moussa Dembele
Dembele missed training on Tuesday

    Celtic may be without their two main strikers for the Champions League qualifier against Rosenborg in Glasgow on Wednesday.

    Moussa Dembele missed training on Tuesday with a hamstring complaint and will be assessed.

    Leigh Griffiths is serving a one-game ban for "provoking supporters" in the previous round against Linfield.

    Erik Sviatchenko is carrying a knock, while fellow central defender Dedryck Boyata is a long-term absentee.

    "We are looking at a possible injury he may have," said manager Brendan Rodgers of Dembele. "He could be (a doubt) so we could be without him and Leigh so we need to find a way.

    "We do what we always do, we will try to find a solution within the team to make it work."

    Rodgers added that Sviatchenko "could well miss this game", saying 19-year-old Kristoffer Ajer "could potentially" come into contention.

    Even if Celtic have to face Rosenborg without their two leading forwards, history is in their favour. Celtic have played 25 Champions League qualifying matches at home and lost only four, winning 19 of them.

    Celtic have met Rosenborg twice before in European competition, winning three of the four legs against the Norwegians.

    Rosenborg progressed to the third round of qualifying thanks to an extra-time win over Dundalk.

    The team from Trondheim are top of the Norwegian Eliteserien, 17 games into the campaign, having won the last two championships following five years without winning the trophy.

    It is 10 years, though, since they last featured in the group stage of the Champions League.

    "We expect a tough game," added Rodgers. "They are well into their season, so they will be at a good level of fitness.

    "Rosenborg are very set on how they play. They like to build from behind in a 4-3-3. They have good players but are very much based around the strength of the team."

