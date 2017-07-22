Nigeria's Agbo admits he still has Premier League ambitions

Nigeria international midfielder Uche Agbo

Nigeria international midfielder Uche Agbo has not given up on playing in the Premier League despite joining Belgian side Standard Liege on a three-year deal from Watford.

Agbo joined Udinese in 2013 but spent the last three seasons on loan at Granada in Spain, prior to joining Watford on a five-year deal last year.

Watford, like Udinese and Granada, are owned by the Pozzo family, but after failing to secure a work permit to play in England, Watford opted to cash in on the youngster.‬

"I'm very happy to join an ambitious club in Belgium, but when my time is right playing in the Premier League will come," Agbo told BBC Sport.

"My focus right now is to settle at Standard Liege and give my all, by the power of God I will be there [in England] very soon.

"There is no disappointment or whatsoever, sometimes God takes us on a different road to get to our desired destination."

The 21-year-old played 53 times for Granada's B team, before breaking into their first team in 2016 and he made 31 appearances in Spain's La Liga last season.‬

Widely regarded as a tough-tackling midfielder in Spain, Agbo's impressive performance in his final season there turned sour when his side were relegated.

Despite leaving the high profile La Liga and missing out on a chance to play in England, the Nigerian does not see playing in Belgium as an obstacle to his Premier League chances.

"I am grateful to Granada because playing in Spain helped my career a lot, from there I got a chance to join Watford and to play for Nigeria," said Agbo.

"The Belgian league is closely followed across Europe; I just want to give my best here and you never know what the future holds."

Agbo, who had previously played for Nigeria at the 2013 Fifa Under-20 World Cup, made his senior debut against Togo in June.