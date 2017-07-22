Reece Deakin: Morecambe forward signs one-year contract

Globe Arena
Morecambe finished 18th in League Two this season

Forward Reece Deakin has signed a one-year Morecambe contract after a trial spell with the League Two club.

The 20-year-old was part of the Shrimps' development side last term and has earned a professional deal after featuring in three pre-season matches.

He started in Crystal Palace's youth setup and spent some of the 2016-17 campaign at Welsh side Airbus UK.

"I'm looking forward to the season and trying establish myself as an important member of the squad," Deakin said.

