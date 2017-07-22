Scottish League Cup: Falkirk beat ICT, Hearts, Dunfermline and Dundee win

Nathan Austin curled in Falkirk's second goal in Inverness

Falkirk leapfrogged hosts Inverness Caledonian Thistle with a 2-0 win to reach the top of Group A in the Scottish League Cup.

Alex Harris' pace helped set up Joe McKee for the opener before Nathan Austin curled in the Bairns' second.

Kyle Lafferty scored twice for Hearts in a 3-0 win over East Fife in Group B.

But the Jambos trail high-scoring Dunfermline, who were 5-1 winners against Peterhead, as Declan McManus and Joe Cardle each scored two goals.

Falkirk beat Stirling Albion in their opening match of the tournament and, even with a game in hand, look down on John Robertson's second-placed Highlanders after the win at the Caledonian Stadium.

Elsewhere in the group, 18-year-old Callum Morrison's brace helped Stirling Albion to a 3-1 win away to Forfar Athletic.

His two strikes gave the Binos a 2-0 half-time lead before Ross Kavanagh added a third, while Mark Millar scored in added time for the hosts.

Dunfermline's comfortable win over Peterhead means they have won two and drawn one of their three Group B ties.

They could not find the net away to East Fife in midweek, though they earned a bonus point in the penalty shootout, but Saturday's five-goal haul followed the six they put past Elgin City last week.

McManus, the summer signing from Fleetwood Town, shot home in seven minutes prior to Cardle's rapid double.

After the break McManus lobbed Peterhead keeper Greg Fleming for his team's fourth ahead of Rory McAllister's penalty for the visitors after Lee Ashcroft had handled inside the box.

However, an own goal by Scott Ross re-established the Pars' four-goal margin.

Lafferty scored twice against East Fife to add to the winner he scored on Tuesday against Elgin City

While Allan Johnston's team have eight points from three games, Hearts are second in the table with two wins from as many ties.

In their match against East Fife, played for spells in torrential rain, Northern Ireland striker Lafferty nodded home Don Cowie's cross to break the deadlock midway through the first half.

Hearts goalkeeper Jack Hamilton turned a Paul Willis header round the post before captain Christophe Berra headed home Malaury Martin's corner.

East Fife's Ben Gordon was sent off for a second bookable offence as he brought down Isma Goncalves inside the penalty area and Lafferty converted the penalty.

In Group C, Highland League champions Buckie Thistle were the stronger team for the first 20 minutes against Premiership Dundee, but the Dark Blues had the greater goal threat.

Faissal el Bakhtaoui lashed in the opening goal from outside the box and Paul McGowan curled an effort over Thistle's crossbar prior to Sofien Moussa going close with an overhead kick.

El Bakhtaoui set up Moussa to score from six yards for Dundee's second as they moved just behind group leaders and city rivals Dundee United on goal difference.

Arbroath moved ahead of Hibernian in Group D with a 4-0 win over Montrose in the Angus derby.

David Gold pounced when the visitors failed to properly clear a corner kick and Danny Denholm scored twice in five second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

In added time, Kane Hester set up Steven Doris to shoot past Montrose goalkeeper Allan Fleming.

Ross County lead Group D with eight points from their three games, but the Staggies have played one tie more than second-placed Arbroath on five points and Neil Lennon's Hibs on four points.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up progress to the knockout stage where they are joined by the four teams in European competition - Celtic, Aberdeen, Rangers and St Johnstone.