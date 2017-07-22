Harry Pickering: Former Port Vale goalkeeper joins Forest Green Rovers

From the section

Pickering graduated from Port Vale's academy to sign his first professional deal last season

League Two side Forest Green Rovers have signed former Port Vale goalkeeper Harry Pickering on a one-year deal.

The 19-year-old arrives as back up for Sam Russell and Bradley Collins, who joined Rovers on loan from Chelsea earlier in July.

Pickering, who failed to make a senior appearance for Vale, spent time on loan with Kidsgrove Athletic in England's eighth tier last season.

He was among 13 senior players to leave Vale Park in May.

