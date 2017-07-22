Manchester United U-18s win in Northern Ireland

From the section

Nishan Burkart joined Manchester United from FC Zurich in 2016

An early goal by Switzerland youth international Nishan Burkart was enough to give Manchester United's Under-18s victory over Northern Ireland's U-18.

The 17-year-old striker netted a sweet first-time right-foot shot from six yards in Saturday's match at Coleraine.

Glenavon's Bobby Burns went closest for the hosts with a long-range shot which struck the crossbar.

The friendly match was a curtain-raiser for the annual Super Cup NI youth tournament which starts on Monday.

After missing the last two years, Manchester United will have a team in the junior section of the tournament.

United will play Colina of Chile in their opening match at Portstewart on Monday.

Eleven games from the tournament will be shown live on the BBC Sport website, including Friday's Premier and Junior finals.

The United Under-18 team are coached by Fermanagh man Kieran McKenna.

He spent seven years at Tottenham before injury forced him to end his playing career at the age of 23.