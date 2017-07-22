Scottish League Cup - Group H
Partick Thistle15:00St Mirren
Venue: Firhill Stadium, Scotland

Partick Thistle v St Mirren

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Cerny
  • 14Elliott
  • 15Devine
  • 13Barton
  • 3Booth
  • 6Osman
  • 8Bannigan
  • 7Spittal
  • 10Erskine
  • 11Lawless
  • 9Doolan

Substitutes

  • 12Scully
  • 19Edwards
  • 20Nesbit
  • 21Penrice
  • 24McCarthy
  • 25Lamont
  • 26McLaughlin

St Mirren

  • 21Stewart
  • 22Whyte
  • 15Baird
  • 6MacKenzie
  • 3Irvine
  • 4McGinn
  • 16McShane
  • 17Kirkpatrick
  • 11Smith
  • 10Morgan
  • 20Reilly

Substitutes

  • 1Samson
  • 5Buchanan
  • 9Sutton
  • 19Stewart
  • 31O'Keefe
  • 33Horne
  • 39Erhahon
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired