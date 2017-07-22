Partick Thistle v St Mirren
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Cerny
- 14Elliott
- 15Devine
- 13Barton
- 3Booth
- 6Osman
- 8Bannigan
- 7Spittal
- 10Erskine
- 11Lawless
- 9Doolan
Substitutes
- 12Scully
- 19Edwards
- 20Nesbit
- 21Penrice
- 24McCarthy
- 25Lamont
- 26McLaughlin
St Mirren
- 21Stewart
- 22Whyte
- 15Baird
- 6MacKenzie
- 3Irvine
- 4McGinn
- 16McShane
- 17Kirkpatrick
- 11Smith
- 10Morgan
- 20Reilly
Substitutes
- 1Samson
- 5Buchanan
- 9Sutton
- 19Stewart
- 31O'Keefe
- 33Horne
- 39Erhahon
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match report to follow.