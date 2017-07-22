Livingston v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Livingston
- 1Alexander
- 31Gallagher
- 26Halkett
- 4Lithgow
- 23De Vita
- 8Pittman
- 6Byrne
- 7Mullin
- 3Longridge
- 15Mackin
- 9Todorov
Substitutes
- 11Cadden
- 14Jacobs
- 17Robinson
- 20Maley
- 24Peters
- 30Hamilton
Airdrieonians
- 1Ferguson
- 2Stewart
- 5Cairns
- 4Brownlie
- 3MacDonald
- 7Higgins
- 6McIntosh
- 8Conroy
- 11Brown
- 9Ryan
- 10Russell
Substitutes
- 12McLaughlin
- 14Loudon
- 15Thomson
- 16Leighton
- 17Kerr
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone