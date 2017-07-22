Scottish League Cup - Group H
Livingston15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena, Scotland

Livingston v Airdrieonians

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 1Alexander
  • 31Gallagher
  • 26Halkett
  • 4Lithgow
  • 23De Vita
  • 8Pittman
  • 6Byrne
  • 7Mullin
  • 3Longridge
  • 15Mackin
  • 9Todorov

Substitutes

  • 11Cadden
  • 14Jacobs
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Maley
  • 24Peters
  • 30Hamilton

Airdrieonians

  • 1Ferguson
  • 2Stewart
  • 5Cairns
  • 4Brownlie
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Higgins
  • 6McIntosh
  • 8Conroy
  • 11Brown
  • 9Ryan
  • 10Russell

Substitutes

  • 12McLaughlin
  • 14Loudon
  • 15Thomson
  • 16Leighton
  • 17Kerr
Referee:
Mike Roncone

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

