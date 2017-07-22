Scottish League Cup - Group A
Inverness CT15:00Falkirk
Venue: Tulloch Caledonian Stadium, Scotland

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Falkirk

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 28Ridgers
  • 16Calder
  • 22McKay
  • 6Elsdon
  • 17Seedorf
  • 7Polworth
  • 8Draper
  • 11Vigurs
  • 4Chalmers
  • 19Zschusschen
  • 9Baird

Substitutes

  • 1Esson
  • 2Raven
  • 14Oakley
  • 21Cooper
  • 37Foy
  • 44Macdonald

Falkirk

  • 1Thomson
  • 4Muirhead
  • 5Grant
  • 44Watson
  • 23Gallacher
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 7Taiwo
  • 6McKee
  • 17Harris
  • 9Austin
  • 33Loy

Substitutes

  • 8Kerr
  • 12Mitchell
  • 15Gasparotto
  • 18Miller
  • 19Shepherd
  • 20O'Hara
  • 28Craigen
Referee:
John Beaton

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired