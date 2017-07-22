Scottish League Cup - Group A
Forfar15:00Stirling
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Munro
  • 6Mensing
  • 3Malone
  • 7Cox
  • 4Millar
  • 8D Easton
  • 11McBride
  • 9See
  • 10Aitken

Substitutes

  • 12Travis
  • 14Scott
  • 15Lister
  • 16Warwick
  • 17Gill
  • 21King

Stirling

  • 1Foden
  • 4McNeil
  • 2McGeachie
  • 5Smith
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7Morrison
  • 8Caddis
  • 6Black
  • 11McMullan
  • 9Kavanagh
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Davidson
  • 14Noble
  • 15Henderson
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18MacDonald
  • 19Cameron
Referee:
Gavin Ross

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
