Scottish League Cup - Group G
Hamilton15:00Queen of Sth
Venue: SuperSeal Stadium, Scotland

Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Hamilton

  • 1Woods
  • 5Tomas
  • 89Sarris
  • 13Gogic
  • 17Longridge
  • 18MacKinnon
  • 6Gillespie
  • 11Crawford
  • 3McMann
  • 7Imrie
  • 9Bingham

Substitutes

  • 2Skondras
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Redmond
  • 16Templeton
  • 19Jamieson
  • 21Donati
  • 30Boyd

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 24Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3Marshall
  • 17Murray
  • 8Rankin
  • 14Jacobs
  • 7Stirling
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 2Rooney
  • 6Tapping
  • 9Lyle
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 22Akubuine
Referee:
William Collum

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

