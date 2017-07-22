Hamilton Academical v Queen of the South
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Hamilton
- 1Woods
- 5Tomas
- 89Sarris
- 13Gogic
- 17Longridge
- 18MacKinnon
- 6Gillespie
- 11Crawford
- 3McMann
- 7Imrie
- 9Bingham
Substitutes
- 2Skondras
- 8Docherty
- 10Redmond
- 16Templeton
- 19Jamieson
- 21Donati
- 30Boyd
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 24Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 5Brownlie
- 3Marshall
- 17Murray
- 8Rankin
- 14Jacobs
- 7Stirling
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 2Rooney
- 6Tapping
- 9Lyle
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 22Akubuine
- Referee:
- William Collum