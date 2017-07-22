Scottish League Cup - Group B
Hearts15:00East Fife
Venue: Tynecastle, Scotland

Heart of Midlothian v East Fife

Line-ups

Hearts

  • 13Hamilton
  • 24McGhee
  • 4Souttar
  • 6Berra
  • 2Smith
  • 15Cowie
  • 8Buaben
  • 27Grzelak
  • 7Walker
  • 9Lafferty
  • 77Esmael Gonçalves

Substitutes

  • 19Nowak
  • 21Martin
  • 23Stockton
  • 30Brandon
  • 31Noring
  • 33Moore
  • 38Petkov

East Fife

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 6Watson
  • 16Gordon
  • 3Docherty
  • 20Reilly
  • 77Willis
  • 15Millar
  • 8Slattery
  • 14Wilson
  • 9Duggan

Substitutes

  • 11Wilkie
  • 12Inglis
  • 17Mutch
  • 18Young
  • 19Flanagan
Referee:
Nick Walsh

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

