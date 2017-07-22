Scottish League Cup - Group B
Dunfermline15:00Peterhead
Venue: East End Park, Scotland

Dunfermline Athletic v Peterhead

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 1Murdoch
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Morris
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Martin
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 27Shiels
  • 15Paton
  • 11Cardle
  • 10Clark
  • 9McManus

Substitutes

  • 4Mvoto
  • 8Wedderburn
  • 13Splaine
  • 18Duthie
  • 19Lochhead
  • 20Gill
  • 23Smith

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 4Robertson
  • 3Stevenson
  • 6Ferry
  • 8Brown
  • 7Brown
  • 10Gabriel
  • 11Gibson
  • 9McAllister

Substitutes

  • 12Smith
  • 14McLean
  • 15Ross
  • 16Cairney
  • 17Adams
  • 18Lawrence
  • 21Hobday
Referee:
Bobby Madden

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
