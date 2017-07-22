Scottish League Cup - Group F
Queen's Park15:00Edinburgh City
Venue: Hampden Park, Scotland

Queen's Park v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 2Millen
  • 5Green
  • 4Wharton
  • 6Bailey
  • 7Green
  • 8Docherty
  • 10Brady
  • 3Burns
  • 9Orr
  • 11Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Whelan
  • 14McVey
  • 15Cummins
  • 16Docherty
  • 17Mortimer
  • 18MacPherson
  • 20White

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 23Verlaque
  • 21Karadachki
  • 3McKee
  • 7Thompson
  • 6Laird
  • 5Walker
  • 11Grimes
  • 4Harrison
  • 27Allan
  • 26Mackie

Substitutes

  • 2Caddow
  • 10Beattie
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Olanrewaju
  • 20Mortom
  • 22Dunn
Referee:
Kevin Graham

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
