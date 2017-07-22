Scottish League Cup - Group F
Motherwell15:00Morton
Venue: Fir Park, Scotland

Motherwell v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 4Heneghan
  • 21Kipre
  • 18Dunne
  • 7Cadden
  • 5Bigirimana
  • 8McHugh
  • 11Frear
  • 27Tanner
  • 12Bowman

Substitutes

  • 3Hammell
  • 6McManus
  • 9Moult
  • 13Griffiths
  • 15Rose
  • 17Fisher
  • 26MacLean

Morton

  • 1Gaston
  • 6Doyle
  • 23Barr
  • 18McManus
  • 17Russell
  • 3Murdoch
  • 8Forbes
  • 12Tidser
  • 9Quitongo
  • 14Harkins
  • 10Thomson

Substitutes

  • 11McHugh
  • 15Tiffoney
  • 16Strapp
  • 21Langan
  • 22Armour
  • 30McGowan
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT21103035
2Falkirk11004133
3Brechin201114-32
4Forfar10101101
5Stirling201114-31

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline21106065
2Hearts11001013
3Peterhead11001013
4East Fife201101-11
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd22005056
2Cowdenbeath11004223
3Dundee11002113
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle200227-50

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Hibernian21104044
3Arbroath10101102
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose2002010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr22004136
2Kilmarnock21014313
3Clyde210145-13
4Annan Athletic100112-10
5Dumbarton100113-20

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Morton21103215
2Motherwell11005143
3Edinburgh City10102202
4Berwick201123-11
5Queen's Park201137-41

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth21103124
2Hamilton11003123
3Stenhousemuir201124-22
4East Kilbride201113-22
5Albion10101101

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston21102115
2St Mirren21014223
3Airdrieonians11003123
4Partick Thistle10101101
5Stranraer200227-50
View full Scottish League Cup tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots Surrey Heath and Borders

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired