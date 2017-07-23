Scottish League Cup - Group C
Dundee Utd0Cowdenbeath0

Dundee United v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 25Lewis
  • 6Toshney
  • 3Scobbie
  • 14Edjenguele
  • 17Robson
  • 12Stanton
  • 20Briels
  • 7McMullan
  • 10Fraser
  • 11King
  • 28Smith

Substitutes

  • 5Donaldson
  • 18Allardice
  • 21Mehmet
  • 26Ballantyne
  • 27Smith
  • 38Chalmers
  • 44Thomas

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 6Syme
  • 2Pyper
  • 5Rumsby
  • 7McInally
  • 4Mullen
  • 10Miller
  • 11Swann
  • 3Rutherford
  • 8BuchananBooked at 9mins
  • 9Muirhead

Substitutes

  • 12Connelly
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Ovenstone
  • 16Morris
  • 17McGovern
  • 18Turnbull
  • 19Leslie
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away2

Live Text

Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).

Booking

Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).

Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).

Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).

Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk22006156
2Inverness CT31113215
3Stirling311145-14
4Brechin201114-32
5Forfar201124-21

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline3210111108
2Hearts22004046
3Peterhead210125-33
4East Fife301204-41
5Elgin200207-70

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd32105057
2Dundee22004136
3Cowdenbeath21104224
4Raith Rovers200214-30
5Buckie Thistle300329-70

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County32108088
2Arbroath21105145
3Hibernian21104044
4Alloa201113-21
5Montrose3003014-140

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Kilmarnock32016336
2Ayr22004136
3Clyde32016606
4Dumbarton200225-30
5Annan Athletic200214-30

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Motherwell22009186
2Morton311136-35
3Queen's Park311167-14
4Edinburgh City201125-32
5Berwick201123-11

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen of Sth31204225
2Hamilton21104225
3Albion21106334
4Stenhousemuir201124-22
5East Kilbride301238-52

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Livingston32104138
2Partick Thistle21106154
3Airdrieonians21013303
4St Mirren310247-33
5Stranraer200227-50
