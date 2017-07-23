Cameron Muirhead (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dundee United v Cowdenbeath
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 25Lewis
- 6Toshney
- 3Scobbie
- 14Edjenguele
- 17Robson
- 12Stanton
- 20Briels
- 7McMullan
- 10Fraser
- 11King
- 28Smith
Substitutes
- 5Donaldson
- 18Allardice
- 21Mehmet
- 26Ballantyne
- 27Smith
- 38Chalmers
- 44Thomas
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 6Syme
- 2Pyper
- 5Rumsby
- 7McInally
- 4Mullen
- 10Miller
- 11Swann
- 3Rutherford
- 8BuchananBooked at 9mins
- 9Muirhead
Substitutes
- 12Connelly
- 14Thomson
- 15Ovenstone
- 16Morris
- 17McGovern
- 18Turnbull
- 19Leslie
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamCowdenbeath
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away2
Live Text
Foul by Tam Scobbie (Dundee United).
Booking
Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath).
Samuel Stanton (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Scott Fraser (Dundee United).
Foul by Shaun Rutherford (Cowdenbeath).
Paul McMullan (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.