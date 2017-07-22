Scotland Women v Portugal Women

Women's European Championship - Group D
Scotland will miss the attacking threat offered by Jane Ross
    Scotland will be without striker Jane Ross for Sunday's must-win meeting with Portugal at the Women's Euro 2017.

    The Manchester City centre forward suffered a shoulder injury in the opening 6-0 defeat by England.

    Lana Clelland is the likely candidate to replace Ross up front, while there may also be a starting place for attacking midfielder Erin Cuthbert.

    Hayley Lauder could recover from a hamstring problem in time to feature in Rotterdam.

    Glasgow City's Lauder missed the crushing defeat by England after picking up her injury in the final warm-up game against the Republic of Ireland earlier this month.

    If fit, she could take over from Chloe Arthur at left-back.

    Portugal were beaten 2-0 by Spain in Group D and Sunday's losers will almost certainly be facing elimination.

    Anna Signeul's team play Spain in their final section game on 27 July, with the top two sides from each group progressing to the quarter-finals.

    "The team have lots of energy and determination to turn this around and put on a good performance," said the head coach.

    England's Karen Carney is fouled by Scotland's Joanna Love
    "It's a grass pitch this time, we play much better on grass.

    "There are smiles all round the camp. It's a great atmosphere and, with the team cohesiveness, everyone is like one and I'm so proud."

    Portugal are ranked 38th in the world, 17 places below Scotland, and have not beaten the Scots since 1994.

    The last meeting was a 1-1 friendly draw in Viana do Castelo in 2014.

    "We're not going into this tournament thinking that England and Spain are the only two good teams, we know that Portugal have earned their right to be here beating really good teams with great results in their qualification so we have huge respect for them as a team," added Signeul.

    "We are still here to compete, not just to participate.

    "We've had a difficult spring leading up to this with injury after injury so I think to still believe and be strong - we still know we can go out and win the game tomorrow."

    Scotland went into the tournament in the Netherlands minus star playmaker Kim Little, who suffered anterior cruciate knee ligament damage in May.

    Little's Arsenal team-mate Emma Mitchell also missed out through injury, along with experienced Manchester City defender Jen Beattie and Hibs striker Lizzie Arnot.

