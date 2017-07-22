Scottish Gossip: Anthony Stokes, Hibs, Celtic, Green Brigade, Aberdeen, Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian have made Anthony Stokes a "very good offer" to return to Easter Road for a third spell and the ball is in the striker's court, says manager Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has revealed he'll be having talks with Lithuanian international midfielder Vykintas Slivka today. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne calls on Scottish football to move on from the Rangers EBT fall-out and look to the future rather than calling for retroactive sanctions. (Daily Mail)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers insists the temporary closure of the Green Brigade section of Celtic Park is a 'wake-up call'. (Daily Mail)

Celtic are right to come down on Green Brigade as the selfish minority are hurting the club and fellow fans, says former striker Chris Sutton. (Daily Record)

Celtic announce that all season tickets for the 2017-18 season have been snapped up by supporters. (Daily Record)

Hearts are considering sending 21-year-old full-back Liam Smith out on loan once he recovers from an ankle injury. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson describes his £8m move to Liverpool as "a dream come true". (Daily Express, print edition)

Partick Thistle new boy Blair Spittal says new Liverpool star Andy Robertson is a great inspiration to those who have suffered Old Firm rejection. (Sun)

Aberdeen's Europa League meeting with Apollon will be moved 40 miles from Limassol to Larnaca because the home stadium does not meet Uefa safety standards. (Daily Express, print edition)

Aberdeen's Greg Stewart backs himself to form a dangerous partnership with Ryan Christie once he gets up to full fitness and he believes the Dons are in a strong position to enjoy another fruitful campaign. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers striker Steven Thompson fears lack of match time could hinder manager Pedro Caixinha's much-needed swift start to the campaign. (Herald, subscription required)

Former Celtic midfielder Vidar Riseth warns his old club they would be foolish to write off ex-Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner, who is now with Champions League opponents Rosenborg. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

Richie Ramsay is just four shots behind leader Jordan Spieth at the halfway stage at The Open at Royal Birkdale - just five years after a missed cut in the same event left him in despair. (Scotsman)

Connor Syme won't be returning to Fife with the amateur's silver medal from The Open but he will be going home with a conviction that his golf career is on the right track. (The Courier)