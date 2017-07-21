Gossip Back Pages

The i sport report Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp saying the club will not sell Philippe Coutinho at any price
The Daily Star feature Southampton captain Virgil van Dijk asking to leave the club
The Mirror also run with wantaway defender Virgil van Dijk
The Sun say Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez has been spotted in a Paris hotel
