Marcus Bean: Wycombe Wanderers midfielder signs new one-year deal

Marcus Bean
Marcus Bean has been training with Wycombe this summer, despite being out of contract

Wycombe Wanderers midfielder Marcus Bean has signed a new one-year contract with the League Two side.

The 32-year-old former Brentford and Colchester United player has featured 79 times in his two and a half seasons with the Chairboys.

He had been out of contract, along with ex-Chairboys defender Aaron Pierre, who joined Northampton Town on Friday.

"Delighted to finally put pen to paper. Now let's get out of the league," Bean said on Twitter.

