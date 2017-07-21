Pre-season friendly: Plymouth Argyle 0-1 Cardiff City

From the section

Plymouth's Antoni Sarcevic battles for the ball with Cardiff City's Aron Gunnarsson

Cardiff City completed their pre-season trip to the South West with a 1-0 win over Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Last season's top scorer Kenneth Zohore earned them victory with his fourth goal of the West Country programme after the break.

The Denmark Under-21 striker coolly netted from just inside the box after second-half substitute Lee Tomlin took a quick free-kick.

Cardiff continue their preparations away to Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday.