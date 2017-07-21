Women's Euro 2017: Holders German beat Italy as Sweden overcome Russia

From the section

Germany Women are six-time champions of Europe

Defending champions Germany secured a 2-1 victory to eliminate Italy in the group stage at the Women's Euro 2017.

Italy came from behind when striker Ilaria Mauro cancelled out Josephine Henning's first-half opener.

Babett Peter scored the winner from the penalty spot, after keeper Laura Giuliani brought down Anja Mittag, and a minute later Italy saw Elisa Bartoli sent off for a second yellow card.

Meanwhile, Sweden beat Russia 2-0 to move top of Group B.

Russia could have secured a quarter-final berth if they had won, following their surprising 2-1 win over Italy in their opener.

But Sweden captain Lotta Schelin gave her side the lead on 22 minutes, heading in Magdalena Ericsson's free-kick.

And Stina Blackstenius doubled their advantage in the second half when she capitalised on a poor goal kick and saw her shot deflect off defender Anna Kozhnikova, before finding the net via the woodwork.

Having drawn 0-0 in their opener, Sweden and six-time champions Germany need a point in their final group games on Tuesday (19:45 BST) to see them both through to the quarter-finals.

Russia will need to beat Sweden in order to progress to the knockouts in the Netherlands.