Women's Euro 2017: England's Steph Houghton 'devastated' for injured Jane Ross

England captain Steph Houghton is "devastated" for Manchester City team-mate Jane Ross after the Scotland striker injured her shoulder in the 6-0 win for the Lionesses at Euro 2017.

Ross, 27, is set to miss the Portugal game on Sunday and possibly Thursday's final Group D match against Spain.

The 50-goal forward fell after a late tackle by Houghton, who was booked.

"I hope Scotland get out the group and reach the knockout stages for her," said Houghton.

"I know how much she was looking forward to this tournament. She's a top professional and deserves to be playing against the best teams in Europe.

"I know what Jane is like. She'll be doing her best to get back as quickly as possible.

"I'm devastated for her, not just the fact that she won't be able to play, but as a team-mate and a friend."

Houghton, 29, who says she has not been booked in a year, added: "We swapped shirts at the end of the game and I messaged her to see if she was OK. Hopefully we can meet up for coffee over the next couple of days."

Young players have more confidence - Bronze

England's crushing victory over Scotland was a record winning margin in a major tournament for the Lionesses and underlined their status as one of the teams tipped to win Euro 2017.

Six of the squad - Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan, Jordan Nobbs, Jade Moore and Izzy Christiansen - won the Under-19 European Championship in 2009, with another - Demi Stokes - involved in the 2010 final when England were runners-up to France.

Four of the six - not including Christiansen and Stokes - won a bronze medal at the 2015 World Cup, while Manchester City players Bronze, Duggan, Christiansen and Stokes have also won the Women's Super League, the FA Cup and the Continental Cup within the last year.

"At the younger age groups, we were successful," said 25-year-old defender Bronze, who impressed on her senior European Championship debut against Scotland, having been an unused substitute during England's calamitous Euro 2013 campaign, where they finished bottom of their group with one point.

"We're dying for success and a lot of the players have trophies and have played in big games to back that confidence.

"The older players have more to be confident about, I just don't think they realise it.

"We're maybe bringing that out in them and they are keeping our feet on the floor - so it's a nice balance."

Houghton, who was part of the squad in Euro 2013 and is a Manchester City team-mate of Bronze, added: "It's great that the younger players are confident. Lucy's a very confident person and you can see that in her performances.

"The more experienced players are confident, we just don't show it as much. We've had experiences like Sweden four years ago which wasn't very nice and, ultimately, one day can change the whole mood of a camp.

"It's important we keep our foot on the gas and try to drive standards and performances."