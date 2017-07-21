Anthony Jeffrey: Sutton United sign former Forest Green Rovers winger

Anthony Jeffrey did not make a senior appearance for Arsenal

Sutton United have signed former Forest Green Rovers winger Anthony Jeffrey on a one-year contract.

The 22-year-old, who began his career as a trainee with Arsenal, most recently played for Boreham Wood on a one-year deal during 2016-17.

He scored three times in 26 appearances for Wood last term, including the winner against Sutton in November.

"After seeing the whole set up and a great group of players, it became an easy decision to make," Jeffrey said.

"I had many offers but this feels right on all levels and I can't wait to get going."