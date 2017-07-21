BBC Sport - Hope Powell: Brighton & Hove Albion Women's boss 'itching' to return to coaching

Powell 'itching' to return to coaching

New Brighton & Hope Albion Women's head coach Hope Powell tells BBC Sussex that she had an "itch" to return to coaching before landing her new role.

The former England boss has set her sights on building a side capable of winning promotion to Women's Super League 1.

READ MORE: Brighton appoint ex-England boss Powell

