Ryan Nyambe: Blackburn Rovers defender signs new three-year deal

Ryan Nyambe
Ryan Nyambe made his Blackburn Rovers debut in their 2-1 League Cup defeat by Shrewsbury in August 2015

Blackburn Rovers defender Ryan Nyambe has signed a new three-year deal with the club, with the option of a further 12 months.

Nyambe, 19, has made 29 appearances for Rovers, plus three games for the Under-23s in the Checkatrade Trophy.

"I've got a lot more to learn. I just need to get my head down, work hard and listen to people," Nyambe said.

"This new contract means a lot as I've been here for a long time and want to pay the club back."

