Cristhian Stuani: Middlesbrough forward leaves to join La Liga side Girona

Cristhian Stuani
Stuani scored 16 goals in 66 appearances for Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani has joined La Liga side Girona for an undisclosed fee.

The Uruguayan, 30, scored five goals in 28 games during 2016-17 as Boro were relegated from the Premier League.

Stuani joined the club in 2015 and went on to make 66 appearances, winning promotion to the top flight in 2016.

The former Espanyol player's departure follows the arrival of forwards Britt Assombalonga and Martin Braithwaite to the club during the summer.

