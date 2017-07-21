Liam Trotter: AFC Wimbledon sign former Bolton and Millwall midfielder

From the section

Liam Trotter (right) scored in Bolton's 2-1 win at AFC Wimbledon last August

AFC Wimbledon have signed former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Liam Trotter on an undisclosed-length contract.

The 28-year-old played 23 games to help Bolton win promotion from League One last season, scoring three goals.

He previously spent four years with Millwall, where he played alongside recent Dons signing Jimmy Abdou.

"They formed an incredible partnership at Millwall a few years back and they complement each other well," boss Neal Ardley told the club website.

Trotter is Wimbledon's seventh summer signing.

