BBC Sport - Anna Signeul: Scotland must put 6-0 thrashing by England behind us
We need to put 6-0 thrashing behind us - Signeul
- From the section Women's Football
Head coach Anna Signeul says Scotland need to put the 6-0 thrashing by England behind them to progress at Euro 2017.
READ MORE: England 6-0 Scotland: Anna Signeul blames first-game nerves for loss
