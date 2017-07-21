Kilmarnock winger reliving Dom Thomas' school days after Motherwell disappointment

Dom Thomas (right) scored twice against Clyde on Tuesday

Dom Thomas has been told to relive his school days at Kilmarnock and the summer signing says it is a breath of fresh air compared to Motherwell.

The 21-year-old winger had been on loan with Queen of the South last season before he and Well parted company.

"He told me to go and play like you are playing in the school with your pals," he said of Killie boss Lee McCulloch.

"And, for me, that's the way it should be played, but people take football too seriously."

Thomas responded by scoring a double in his first start for Kilmarnock as the Ayrshire side came from behind to beat Clyde 4-2 in the League Cup on Tuesday.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said he allowed Thomas to join Killie on a three-year contract because he believed the young Scot no longer wanted to be at Fir Park.

"Everyone has a different opinion, but the way they were playing wasn't really for me," said Thomas.

"The way they set out to play football here is perfect for me.

Thomas scored three times in 18 games for Queen of the South

"The manager said he wants me to play with a smile on my face and that was music to my ears.

"The way I wanted to play football was the way he wants me to play and I am thankful for that."

McCulloch says he is trying to take the fear factor out of football at Rugby Park.

"I spoke to Dom and he was telling me that what he had been taught in the last year or two had been about defence," he recalled as he looked forward to Saturday's next League Cup Group E game away to Annan Athletic.

"I just wanted him to enjoy his football again and go and play as a free spirit and I think he did that the other night.

"As long as he is putting in the hard work then I just want him to enjoy himself and express himself with no fear.

"That is the culture we are trying to create, especially in the final third, just go and express yourself and don't fear giving the ball away.

"Worse things have happened than giving a football away, especially in the final third of the pitch."