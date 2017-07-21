Mikael Mandron: Colchester United sign Wigan Athletic striker

Mikael Mandron
Mikael Mandron (right) had two years remaining on his Wigan contract

Colchester United have signed Wigan Athletic striker Mikael Mandron for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

The Frenchman, 22, joined the Latics in January from Eastleigh, but only played three Championship matches.

He moved to England in 2011 to join Sunderland, where he made three Premier League appearances as a substitute before being released last summer.

Mandron scored 10 goals in 28 National League games for Eastleigh in the first half of the 2016-17 campaign.

"I had a spell with Eastleigh last season and played a lot of football and that really helped me," he told BBC Essex.

"The manager explained the style of play, philosophy and ambition of the club and it really spoke to me."

