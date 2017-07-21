Kayden Jackson: Barnsley forward joins League Two club Accrington Stanley

Kayden Jackson
Kayden Jackson scored on his league debut for Grimsby in a 2-0 win over Morecambe

Accrington Stanley have signed Barnsley forward Kayden Jackson for an undisclosed fee on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old scored twice in 24 appearances whilst on loan at Grimsby Town last season, but did not play a first-team game for Barnsley.

The former Wrexham and Swindon striker told the club website: "When I heard Accrington wanted me I was delighted.

"I am looking forward to settling into training, working hard and I am happy now that the deal is done."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired