Kieran Kennedy: Macclesfield Town sign defender ahead of National League season

Kieran Kennedy
Kieran Kennedy (right) represented England at Under-19 level

National League club Macclesfield Town have signed defender Kieran Kennedy on a one-year deal after he impressed in a trial game.

The 23-year-old played for the Silkmen in a friendly against Derby County.

Kennedy started his career at Manchester City before joining Leicester City in 2013, initially on loan then permanently.

After two years at Leicester he joined Motherwell, making 25 appearances before signing for AFC Fylde in March.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired