Ryan Seager: MK Dons sign Southampton striker on season-long loan

Ryan Seager
Ryan Seager scored four goals in nine games for Southampton's reserve side last season

League One side MK Dons have signed Southampton striker Ryan Seager on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made two substitute appearances for the Saints, including a Premier League debut in February 2015, but has not featured for them since.

He played four times in a month-long loan spell at Crewe in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring once.

"I'm really happy to be here and I'm excited by the challenge ahead," Seager told the club website.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired