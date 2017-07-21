Ryan Seager: MK Dons sign Southampton striker on season-long loan

Ryan Seager scored four goals in nine games for Southampton's reserve side last season

League One side MK Dons have signed Southampton striker Ryan Seager on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old has made two substitute appearances for the Saints, including a Premier League debut in February 2015, but has not featured for them since.

He played four times in a month-long loan spell at Crewe in the 2015-16 campaign, scoring once.

"I'm really happy to be here and I'm excited by the challenge ahead," Seager told the club website.

