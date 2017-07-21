Emiliano Marcondes: Brentford to sign forward from Nordsjaelland in January

Emiliano Marcondes (left) has made six appearances for Denmark's Under-21 side

Brentford have agreed to sign forward Emiliano Marcondes from Danish club Nordsjaelland in January.

Marcondes, 22, has passed a medical and will join the Championship side on a three-and-a-half year deal when his current contract expires.

The Denmark Under-21 striker has scored 17 goals in 94 Superliga appearances.

"His signing is another indication of us looking towards the future and preparing for what's to come," manager Dean Smith told the club website.

"We have a good knowledge of Danish football and we feel that Emiliano can progress further with us."

Marcondes is Brentford's seventh addition this summer, following the signings of Ollie Watkins, Neal Maupay, Kamo Mokotjo, Akaki Gogia, Luke Daniels and Henrik Dalsgaard.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.