Romuald Boco: Leyton Orient sign midfielder following release by Accrington

Leyton Orient have signed midfielder Romuald Boco on two-year contract after he was released by Accrington Stanley.

Boco, 32, is Orient's 11th signing since they were relegated from the League Two last season.

The Benin international joined Accrington from Portsmouth in February 2016 and scored seven goals in 38 appearances for the club last season.

As well as three spells with Stanley, Boco has played for Irish side Sligo Rovers, Plymouth and India's Bharat FC.

