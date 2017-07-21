Derry City face Dundalk trip in FAI Cup opener

Derry midfielder Lucas Schubert gets in front of Dundalk's Robbie Benson

Derry City have been handed a tough start to their FAI Cup bid after being drawn away against Premier Division champions Dundalk.

It's a repeat of last year's semi-final in the competition, when Dundalk prevailed 2-1 in a replay.

The Oriel Park encounter is the pick of the the first-round ties, while holders Cork begin their defence away against Bray Wanderers.

The 16 matches will be played on the weekend of 11-13 August.