Tayo Edun: England Under-19 international signs new three-year deal with Fulham

Tayo Edun made three appearances for Fulham in the EFL Cup last season

England Under-19 international Tayo Edun has signed a new three-year contract with Championship side Fulham.

Edun, 19, came through Fulham's academy and made his first-team debut in a 3-2 win over Leyton Orient in the EFL Cup last August.

The versatile midfielder has been a regular for England's youth sides.

He started every match as England's Under-19s won the European Championship for the first time in their history this summer.