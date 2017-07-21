Aaron Pierre: Northampton Town sign former Wycombe Wanderers defender

Aaron Pierre
Aaron Pierre made 47 appearances for Wycombe last season

Northampton Town have signed former Wycombe Wanderers centre-back Aaron Pierre on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old Grenada international was out of contract at Wycombe, for whom he made 149 appearances after joining from Brentford in 2014.

He was offered a new deal at Adams Park and had recently been on trial with Championship side Bristol City.

"He is a strong and powerful centre-back and is improving all the time," said Cobblers boss Justin Edinburgh.

