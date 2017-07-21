Scottish Gossip: Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Anna Signeul, Richie Ramsay

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes dedicated his side's 2-0 Europa League qualifying win away to Siroki Brijeg to the Dons fans who were attacked in Bosnia. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila says he will be happy to provide his successor Brendan Rodgers with information on Norwegian side Rosenborg, who await the Scottish champions in Europe. (Daily Record)

But Norwegian Deila does not think Rodgers will need his advice, and admits he will also help Rosenborg with information on Celtic. (Scottish Sun)

Rosenborg star Anders Konradsen is convinced his side can shock Celtic in Champions League qualifying. (Daily Record)

But St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright reckons Celtic will have too much for the Norwegians, even through he says Rosenborg will have learned from their defeat to his side in Europe in 2013. (Daily Record)

Celtic left-back Emilio Izaguirre is joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Fayha on a two-year contract that will earn the Scottish champions £1.25m. (Scotsman)

Rangers defender Bruno Alves says he does not need the captain's armband to be a leader on the pitch. (Daily Record)

And Alves insists Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha needs time to get it right at Ibrox. (Scottish )

Dundee United striker James Keatings faces six weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle ligament injury against Buckie Thistle. (Scottish Sun)

Hearts head coach Ian Cathro has no problem with Arnaud Djoum talking himself up for a big move - but says the Cameroon star will not be leaving Tynecastle any time soon. (Daily Record)

Hibernian manager Neil Lennon wants fans to judge new signing Deivydas Matulevicius on what he does on the pitch, not what they read on the striker's Wikipedia page. (Scottish Sun)

Scotland Women's head coach Anna Signeul has urged fans to stick with her side despite their 6-0 hammering by England in their opening match of Euro 2017. (Various)

And Signeul has played down the fact that Jane Ross, Scotland's second top scorer of all time, will miss the match against Portugal. (Herald)

OTHER GOSSIP

Matt Kuchar insists playing the Scottish Open at Dundonald helped him carve out the opening round of 65 at Royal Birkdale on Thursday that took him top of the Open leaderboard. (Daily Record, print edition)

Scot Richie Ramsay played with Kuchar on Thursday and said he was inspired watching the American's round. (Herald, print edition)