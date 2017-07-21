Aleksandar Kolarov: Man City will let full-back leave club to join Roma

Kolarov has played 247 times for City since joining from Lazio in 2010

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov will be allowed to leave to pursue a move to Serie A club Roma.

The 31-year-old, who joined City from Roma's rivals Lazio for £16m in 2010, was left out of Thursday's 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United.

After the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "I don't like working with people who don't want to stay. He has a big chance to go to Roma.

"He has said he wants to leave. I wish him all the best."

Full-back Kolarov, a Serbia international, has played 247 times for City.

This summer City have signed right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham, with the club keen to add Real Madrid's 26-year-old full-back Danilo, also a target for Chelsea.

They have also been linked with a bid for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, while a move for Dani Alves broke down as the 34-year-old joined Paris St-Germain.