Aleksandar Kolarov: Man City will let full-back leave club to join Roma

Manchester City defender Aleksandar Kolarov will be allowed to leave to pursue a move to Serie A club Roma.

The 31-year-old, who joined City from Roma's rivals Lazio for £16m in 2010, was left out of Thursday's 2-0 friendly defeat by Manchester United.

After the game, City boss Pep Guardiola said: "I don't like working with people who don't want to stay. He has a big chance to go to Roma.

"He has said he wants to leave. I wish him all the best."

Full-back Kolarov, a Serbia international, has played 247 times for City.

This summer City have signed right-back Kyle Walker from Tottenham, with the club keen to add Real Madrid's 26-year-old full-back Danilo, also a target for Chelsea.

They have also been linked with a bid for Monaco left-back Benjamin Mendy, while a move for Dani Alves broke down as the 34-year-old joined Paris St-Germain.

