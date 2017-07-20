Michael Bostwick and Harry Anderson: Lincoln City sign Peterborough United duo

Michael Bostwick made 228 appearances for Posh after joining from Stevenage in 2012

League Two newcomers Lincoln City have completed the double signing of Peterborough pair Michael Bostwick and Harry Anderson for an undisclosed fee.

Midfielder Bostwick, 29, was placed on the transfer list by League One Posh at the end of last season and has signed a two-year contract at Sincil Bank.

Winger Anderson, 20, spent last season on loan with the Imps and has agreed a three-year deal.

The pair could face their former club in a friendly on Saturday.

Lincoln boss Danny Cowley told the club website: "Very infrequently I am surprised by football. But I have to admit that to acquire the signature of Michael Bostwick was beyond my wildest expectations for our football club.

"To be able to bring in a top League One player who won various individual awards at Peterborough last year represents outstanding business on our part."

