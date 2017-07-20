Celtic: former manager Ronny Deila willing to inform on Rosenborg

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila is back home in Norway managing Valerenga

Former Celtic manager Ronny Deila has offered to provide information on the club's next Champions League qualifying opponents, Rosenborg.

Deila returned to his homeland to manage Valerenga and he will be happy to advise his former side on their Norwegian rivals.

"That's no problem," Deila said. "I'll also [speak to] Rosenborg if they call.

"It's a difficult situation because I want Norwegian football to succeed and I want Celtic to succeed."

After knocking Linfield out of the Champions League second qualifying round, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers said that Deila might be a source of information on Rosenborg, with the sides meeting at Celtic Park next Wednesday.

Deila is happy to help out his successor, as well as the Norwegian champions, but he expects Celtic to be victorious over the two legs.

"If I can help with information to Celtic or Rosenborg I will do it, but I don't think I am going to be the most important part of this tie, it will be the players," Deila said.

"Celtic are big favourites, but Rosenborg is a team with a lot of tradition and they have everything to win in this tie.

"Also, they are in the middle of their season and they should be in the best shape, so that is an opportunity for them.

"But Celtic is a better team, better player by player and also with their experience in Europe.

"However, it is positive for Rosenborg that they are away in the first leg.

"They will need to get a good result at Celtic Park. They have no chance if they have a bad result at Celtic Park, then the game is finished."

Rosenborg are top of the Norwegian Eliteserien after 17 games, five points clear, and with only two defeats.

They progressed with a 3-2 aggregate win over Dundalk, needing extra time to prevail in Trondheim, while Celtic eased to a 6-0 win against Linfield over two legs.