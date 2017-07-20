Dundee: goalkeeper Elliot Parish joins club from Accrington Stanley

Dundee goalkeeper Elliot Parish
Elliot Parish made 16 appearances for Accrington Stanley last season before leaving as a free agent

Dundee have made goalkeeper Elliot Parish their eighth signing of the summer.

The 27-year-old agreed a one-year contract after leaving Accrington Stanley as a free agent at the end of last season.

Dundee have already signed Scott Allan, Glen Kamara, Lewis Spence, Sofien Moussa, Jack Hendry, Roarie Deacon and Randy Wolters.

Parish will challenge number one Scott Bain for a starting place in goal.

A graduate of Aston Villa's youth set up, and a former England under-20 international, Parish impressed Dundee manager Neil McCann during a trial spell.

After spells at Cardiff, Wycombe, Bristol City, Newport County, Blackpool and Colchester, Parish made 16 appearances for Accrington Stanley last season.

