BBC Sport - Karen Carney: England women team have an 'aura'
There is an aura about England team - Carney
- From the section Women's Football
England women forward Karen Carney says there is an "aura" about the current team after they began their Euro 2017 campaign with a 6-0 win over Scotland.
