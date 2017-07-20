Jorge Grant: Nottingham Forest midfielder rejoins Notts County on loan

From the section

Jorge Grant's only Forest goal came in the League Cup against Tottenham in September 2014

Notts County have re-signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old played a key role in helping the League Two side avoid relegation last season, scoring six goals in 17 appearances after joining in January.

Grant signed a signed a new three-year contract with Championship team Forest in June.

He has played a total of 20 games for the Reds, scoring one goal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.