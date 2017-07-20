Jorge Grant: Nottingham Forest midfielder rejoins Notts County on loan

Jorge Grant
Jorge Grant's only Forest goal came in the League Cup against Tottenham in September 2014

Notts County have re-signed Nottingham Forest midfielder Jorge Grant on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old played a key role in helping the League Two side avoid relegation last season, scoring six goals in 17 appearances after joining in January.

Grant signed a signed a new three-year contract with Championship team Forest in June.

He has played a total of 20 games for the Reds, scoring one goal.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps

Aberdeen West - Summer Camp
Kings Camps

Edinburgh - Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired