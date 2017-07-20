Kevin Roberts: Wrexham sign Halifax defender on two-year deal

From the section

New Wrexham defender Kevin Roberts is a specialist right-back but is capable of playing further forward

Wrexham have signed defender Kevin Roberts from Halifax Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old right-back has signed a two-year contract with the Vanarama National League club.

Roberts started his career with Chester City and has also played for Cambridge United, plus Brackley Town on loan.

Last season he helped Halifax gain promotion to the Vanarama via the play-offs following their relegation a year earlier.