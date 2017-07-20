Celtic face Uefa charge over 'illicit banner' against Linfield

Celtic fans displayed banners during the win over Linfield in Glasgow

Celtic have been charged by Uefa over an "illicit banner" displayed during their Champions League qualifier against Linfield.

The Glasgow club have also been cited for a "kit infringement" and "blocked stairways" at Celtic Park following Wednesday's 4-0 victory.

The case will be dealt with by the Uefa control, ethics and disciplinary body on 28 July.

Celtic also face charges from the first leg in Belfast.

Striker Leigh Griffiths is accused of "provoking spectators" after tying a scarf to the goalposts, while there was a charge of "improper conduct of the team" after they picked up five bookings in the 2-0 win.

In the past six years, the Scottish champions have been punished on 10 separate occasions relating to misconduct from supporters in European ties.

Uefa rules prohibit the use of "any message that is not fit for a sports event, particularly messages that are of a political, ideological, religious, offensive or provocative nature".

The kit infringement is believed to be for the wearing of training bibs with a visible sponsor name.