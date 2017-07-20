Kylian Mbappe: Monaco accuse clubs of making illegal approaches for striker

Mbappe has played four times for France

Monaco have accused some of Europe's top clubs of making illegal approaches for teenage striker Kylian Mbappe.

The 18-year-old has been linked with a big-money summer move to a number of Premier League sides, as well as other leading clubs across Europe.

Monaco said in a statement that "important European clubs" have made contact with Mbappe without permission.

The Ligue 1 club says it may ask world governing body Fifa and the French league to consider disciplinary action.

Mbappe scored 26 goals in 44 appearances for Monaco last season as they won Ligue 1 for the first time in 17 years and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.

Monaco claim clubs have breached regulations of both Fifa and the Ligue de Football Professionnel.

Fifa rules state: "A club intending to conclude a contract with a professional must inform the player's current club in writing before entering into negotiations with him."

BBC Sport contacted Fifa but it is yet to provide a response.