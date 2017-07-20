Leigh Griffiths: Celtic striker banned by Uefa for 'provoking spectators'

Griffiths was booked after a bottle was thrown at him at Windsor Park

Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has been given a one-game European suspension for "provoking spectators" in the away win over Linfield.

The Scotland international, 26, tied a scarf to the goalposts after the first leg of the second round Champions League qualifier at Windsor Park.

Celtic have been fined £4,000 for Griffiths' indiscretion and for picking up five bookings in the game.

Linfield have been punished for a series of incidents involving fans.

The Belfast club must pay almost £9,000 and have a section of the stadium closed down during their next European tie.

Objects were thrown from the crowd, including a bottle aimed at Griffiths, while there was an attempted pitch invasion at full-time.

Celtic won the first leg 2-0, before winning their home game 4-0 to set up a third-round tie with Rosenborg.

Meanwhile, the Glasgow side have been charged by Uefa over an "illicit banner" displayed during the second leg on Wednesday.